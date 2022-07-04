Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel soon

In a big relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 4 said it will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel soon.

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the state Assembly, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test

In May this year, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)