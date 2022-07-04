Cross
Eknath Shinde says Maharashtra to reduce VAT on petrol and diesel soon

A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the state Assembly, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.

In a big relief to the people of Maharashtra, the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 4 said it will reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel soon.
A decision to reduce VAT on fuel will be taken in the state Cabinet, Shinde informed the state Assembly, while replying to a debate after he won the floor test.
In May this year, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had slashed the VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.44 per litre.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)
