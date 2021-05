Eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park have been found COVID-19 positive, perhaps in the first known case of the human infecting the feline in India, according to a report in The Hindu.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has informed the forest authorities over the phone that the RT-PCR tests of the lions were positive, the report said quoting sources.

The scientists have issued cautions for the officials who would start the medication and the lions are likely to undergo CT Scan to assess the impact of the infection on their lungs, the newspaper report added.

The Zoo Director and Curator Dr Siddhanand Kukrety and VVL Subhadra Devi respectively have not yet denied or confirmed the news officially, the report mentioned. The results from the CCMB will be submitted to Subhadra Devi in an hour or two and to alert them the scientists have orally told the higher-up about the results, The Hindu report said quoting another source at the zoo.

The four female and four male lions, who tested positive, are active and doing well. The lions are housed in the 40-acre safari area in the zoo, the report added.

On April 24, the big cats were showing symptoms like dry cough, nasal discharge and loss of appetite, therefore the caretakers alerted the veterinary team. Samples collected from the big cats are likely to be examined by scientists at CCMB for genome sequencing to find out if the strain came from human beings, the report mentioned.

Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park, spread over a 380-acre campus, is shut for visitors due to the pandemic. More than two dozen zoo officials were found to have contracted the COVID-19 virus.