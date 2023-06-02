Eight arrested for creating 2,660 fake companies and defrauding government of Rs 10,000 crore

Around Rs 10,000 crore has been defrauded, so far and the teams of CGST, SGST and the income tax departement have also been notified for further investigation, Police commissioner Laxmi Singh told News18 Hindi.

The Noida police have arrested a gang of eight people, including seven men and one woman, who created 2,660 fake companies with GST numbers. Police commissioner Laxmi Singh said the gange was causing a loss of revenue of around Rs 1,000 crore per month to the government and playing with national security, News18 Hindi reported.

Singh said a complaint was registered in Kotwali Sector 20 and they were investigating the case. After extracting the data from the registrar of companies, it was found that more than 2,600 fake companies had been formed. The suspects have the PAN card data of 6.35 lakh individuals, through which they got the companies registered.