Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Here are some warm messages to share with friends and family

As the holy month of Ramadan, comes to an end, followers of Islam across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of breaking fast will begin on 2 May 2022 and end on the evening of 3 May 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed to thank Allah for bestowing strength and courage during Ramadan (the month-long fasting). People wake up early in the morning, chant prayers, take a bath and wear new clothes. Special delicacies such as biryani, haleem, kebabs and seviyan, among other dishes, are prepared on this day.

Here are some heart-warming wishes and messages to share with your family, friends or colleagues on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah, there's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

It is a day of rejoicing and bliss, it is a day of blessing and peace, it is a day to reflect and ponder. Most of all, it is a day to celebrate together. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.

On this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I wish Allah always guides you and shows you the right path. Eid Mubarak!

May the magic of this holy festival (Eid ul-Fitr) bring unlimited happiness in your life and decorate it with the colours of heaven. Eid Mubarak!

Here is wishing that the blessing of Almighty Allah may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success and peace. Eid Mubarak!

May the light of the moon fall directly on you and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

May the God Almighty show you on the right path and help you in every step of your life. Eid Mubarak!

Sending you and your family my best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, praying for everyone's good health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a day to cheer up and laugh with all your heart. It's a day to be grateful to Allah for all of his heavenly blessings on us. Wishing you a Happy Eid-al-Fitr.