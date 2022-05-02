Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Here are some warm messages to share with friends and family

As the holy month of Ramadan, comes to an end, followers of Islam across the globe are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival of breaking fast will begin on 2 May 2022 and end on the evening of 3 May 2022. Eid-ul-Fitr is observed to thank Allah for bestowing strength and courage during Ramadan (the month-long fasting). People wake up early in the morning, chant prayers, take a bath and wear new clothes. Special delicacies such as biryani, haleem, kebabs and seviyan, among other dishes, are prepared on this day.
Here are some heart-warming wishes and messages to share with your family, friends or colleagues on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.