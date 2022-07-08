Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with family and friends

Festivals are more about sharing joy with people than just traditions. Celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is often referred to as the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice. The festival celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, who was about to sacrifice his son Ismail but before he could do that, Allah provided a goat for sacrifice instead. This year Dhu al-Hijjah started on July 1 and so according to Islamic Lunar Calendar Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on July 10.

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate and honour Prophet Ibrahim. As per tradition, the sacrificed goat is divided into three parts to be distributed among relatives and friends, the poor, and the family.

On this pious occasion, here are some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones.

May the positivity, high spirits and goodness of Eid-ul-Adha always stay with you. Eid Mubarak to you my dear.

May all your good deeds are accepted by Allah and you are rewarded for the same. Warm wishes on Bakrid to you.

It is a day of blessing and peace. Best wishes to you on Eid-ul-Adha. May your happiness multiply and your sorrows reduce.

Have a joyous and fun-filled Eid with your family. I wish Allah always guides you. Wishing a very Happy Eid Mubarak.

May this pious occasion bring into your life positivity, hope and happiness. Praying for your good health and well-being. Bakrid Mubarak to you.

May the Mubarak occasion of Eid-ul-Adha bring happiness, peace and success in your life. Warm greetings to you and your family.

All the very best wishes to you and your family, May Allah grant you a harmonious and prosperous life! A very warm Eid-ul-Adha Mubarak.

Know that Allah is always with you to help you at every step. May Allah fulfil all your prayers and bless you with his kindness. Eid Mubarak!

On this holy festival, wishing you a day filled with lots of laughter and happy moments. Wishing you and your family joy, happiness, peace and prosperity! Eid Mubarak!