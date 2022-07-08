Eid-ul-Adha 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share with family and friends

Festivals are more about sharing joy with people than just traditions. Celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the Islamic calendar, Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid is often referred to as the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice. The festival celebrates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim to Allah, who was about to sacrifice his son Ismail but before he could do that, Allah provided a goat for sacrifice instead. This year Dhu al-Hijjah started on July 1 and so according to Islamic Lunar Calendar Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on July 10.
Muslims around the world celebrate Eid-ul-Adha to commemorate and honour Prophet Ibrahim. As per tradition, the sacrificed goat is divided into three parts to be distributed among relatives and friends, the poor, and the family.
On this pious occasion, here are some of the best wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones.
