Eid Milad un Nabi 2022: Wishes, quotes, and messages to share with family, friends

Eid Milad un Nabi, one of the most important festivals for Muslims, falls in the month of the ‘Rabi ul Awal', the third month of the Islamic (Hijri) calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated in India on October 9. Different countries celebrate the festival on varying dates as per the moon sighting.

This annual Islamic festival marks the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. The Prophet is thought to have been born around 570 AD on the 12th day of the month of Rabi ul Awal. One of the major festivals in the Islamic world, Eid Milad is seen as a day to offer gratitude, and prayers and congregate with family and friends. People arrange feasts and gatherings, and many Muslims pay a visit to shrines, mosques and dargahs.

Here are some wishes, quotes and messages that you can share with your family, friends, and neighbours on the occasion of Eid Milad.

“On this sombre and auspicious occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, I wish that Allah gives you and your family a happy and blessed life.”

“May Allah fill all of our hearts with kindness, love and patience. Eid Mubarak.”

“May Allah listen to your prayers, blessing your family with good health and happiness.”

“On the beautiful day of Eid Milad un Nabi, I pray to Allah for peace in my country and success for my family and my friends.

“Sending you my well wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi.

“A blessed Mawlid to you, may Allah ease your hardships and shower prosperity on you”.

“The Prophet Muhammad said: “Whoever sends blessings upon me, Allah will send blessings upon him tenfold.” So let us send him our prayers this Mawlid.”

“May the Prophet's teaching help you to lead a halal and peaceful life. Wishing you a blessed Eid Milad Un Nabi!”

“May the light of this holy day enlighten our hearts and soothe our minds. Eid Mubarak.”