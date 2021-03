Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the big focus areas in the Budget 2021 are education, and research and innovation, preceded by health. He said that the Budget provisions will be rapidly implemented from April 1 and till then the time will be used to make a roadmap for swift implementation of the Budget announcements.

Addressing a seminar on steps taken during this year's Budget for the education sector, Modi said the National Education Policy provisions will be implemented at a rapid pace. "In the new National Education Policy, the use of the Indian languages has been encouraged. It is the responsibility of the experts of every language, how the best content of the world should be made available in Indian languages," Modi said.

Modi laid on the Budget 2021 and said it has a strong focus on apprenticeship and skill development. "For the first time, National Research Foundation will be made. Biotech Research has seen a 100 percent increase in the Budget. The private sector is critical for Biotech and Pharma research," Modi said.