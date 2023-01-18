Education Ministry seeks factual report for 'Azad Kashmir' question in West Bengal model test paper

The class 10 model question paper's appearance on social media on Tuesday sparked a political row in West Bengal, with the opposition BJP calling it a "jihadi conspiracy" and the state's ruling TMC calling it an error that it does not condone.

The West Bengal government on Wednesday, January 18, was instructed by the Ministry of Education to provide a factual report about a model question paper for class 10 that asked students to mark "Azad Kashmir" on a map.

"The ministry has taken a serious view of news reports on the model question paper for class 10 examination 2022-23 of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education asking the students to identify ’Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map," a source said.

"The ministry has asked for a factual report along with an Action Taken Report from the Education Department of West Bengal in connection with the test paper," the source added.

The class 10 model question paper's appearance on social media on Tuesday sparked a political row in West Bengal, with the opposition BJP calling it a "jihadi conspiracy" and the state's ruling TMC calling it an error that it does not condone.

Candidates for the Madhyamik exam were given a question paper in their exercise book that asked them to locate several locations on a map, including the Chittagong battleground, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (referred to as 'Azad Kashmir' in Pakistan), and the location where Gandhiji launched the Satyagraha movement.

Ramanuj Ganguly, the head of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, had previously acknowledged that the test paper produced by the autonomous body had a "goof-up," but said that appropriate action was being taken against those involved.

Union Minister of Education for State, Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday said the incident, if true, could be attributed to "appeasement politics of the TMC-run government which has emboldened some people to insert a question with anti-national overtones in the test paper".

(With inputs from agency)