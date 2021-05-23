Education Minister asks states to send suggestions on Class 12 board exams by May 25

The state governments have been requested to send their detailed suggestions regarding the CBSE board examination for class 12 by May 25 (Tuesday), said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. “The meeting with other states on Class 12th board exams was fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the State Governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25th,” the minister said

Earlier, the Ministry of Education (MOE) called the crucial meeting to decide on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani as well as Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar also attended the meeting. Education ministers and secretaries of all states and union territories were also asked to attend the meeting.

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank had also sought inputs from all the stakeholders' students, parents, teachers and others through social media on Saturday. "A high-level virtual meeting will be convened tomorrow (Sunday) with all states and union territories' education ministers, education secretaries and chairpersons of state examination boards and stakeholders to discuss the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for professional courses," he had said.