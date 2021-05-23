Education Minister asks states to send suggestions on Class 12 board exams by May 25
Updated : May 23, 2021 17:39:19 IST
Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank had also sought inputs from all the stakeholders' students, parents, teachers and others through social media on Saturday.
Ministry of Education (MOE) called the crucial meeting to decide on pending Class 12 board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.
Published : May 23, 2021 05:29 PM IST