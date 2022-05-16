Ed-tech firm Incomet launches SEP 3.0 program

NCR-based stock market training provider Incomet has recently launched SEP 3.0 program with new features like private equity and CPR. The company previously launched its stock entrepreneurship program SEP 2.0, which received a massive response.

Many youths are exploring the field of trading and investment, and are willing to undergo rigorous training, before entering the field. Though a lot of players are present in the stock market training but are not providing the structured courses. Incomet provides a course that provides in-depth knowledge around the risks involved, key focus points, and the working of investment and the stock market. They conduct live training sessions, that help in understanding the nitty-gritty of the field, the company said.

Stock Entrepreneurship Program 3.0 (SEP 3.0) is an exclusive digital or online program offered by Incomet. They have included the recent curriculum for inspiring Stock Market Entrepreneurs. Apart from a dynamically designed curriculum and study material the course also offers live trading sessions to have a real-time experience of stock market trading. The program has been developed by a few of the finest and well-experienced stock market trainers, known for their extensive knowledge and skills in this domain. To ensure a hassle-free experience during the program Incomet also provides a one-on-one relationship manager to handle all administrative and other matters for the candidates, the company said.

The duration of the program has been increased by 10 days, to provide sufficient time to cover newly introduced segments.

Kanishk Gupta, founder of Incomet, said, “SEP 3.0 will help the young entrepreneurs in generating more income. As part of the methodology apart from the regular academic course we also provide our students the case studies of successful candidates, who make high 6-figure incomes after completing the certification. These case studies not only motivate them immensely but also help them in understanding and implementing the learning into practical life. The new program ensures up to 6 figure income monthly.”