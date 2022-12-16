ED summons Jharkhand MLA Anoop Singh in money-laundering case

MLA Anoop Singh lodged a complaint against three MLAs of Jharkhand at Argora police station in Ranchi on July 31 under zero FIR in a money laundering case.

The Ranchi zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a summons to Anoop Singh, a Congress MLA from Jharkhand, for questioning in a money-laundering case, on December 24.

Singh had lodged a zero FIR — a complaint not restricted to any police station's jurisdiction — against three MLAs at Argora police station in Ranchi on July 31, alleging money laundering. The MLAs — Rajesh Kachhap, Irfan Ansari, and Naman Vixal Kongadi — were arrested on July 30 in Howrah and Rs 50 lakh was seized from them, in connection with the complaint.

Singh had further alleged that the arrested MLAs hatched a conspiracy to topple the state's coalition government headed by Hemant Soren. ED launched an investigation into the matter under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A case was registered against the three MLAs under the Cheating, Prevention of Corruption and Representation of the People Act.

The foundation of the complaint filed by Anoop Singh is also in question and so is the scope of investigation in the case.

According to a source at ED, Singh has been called for questioning on the FIR registered and to understand all the information in that matter in detail.

