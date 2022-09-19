ED summoned Durgesh Pathak in Delhi liquor policy probe, says Manish Sisodia

By Sangam Singh

Mini Earlier on Friday, the central agency conducted its second round of raids across India - launched an investigation at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy.

Delhi Deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted that the party's MCD election in-charge, Durgesh Pathak, has been summoned by ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Monday.

आज ED ने “आप” के MCD के चुनाव इंचार्ज दुर्गेश पाठक को समन किया है। दिल्ली सरकार की शराब नीति से हमारे MCD चुनाव इंचार्ज का क्या लेना देना? इनका टार्गेट शराब नीति है या MCD चुनाव? — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 19, 2022 Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia said, “What has our MCD in-charge has to do with Delhi govt’s liquor policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD elections?”

Earlier on Friday, the central agency conducted its second round of raids across India - launched an investigation at about 40 locations across the country as part of a money laundering investigation concerning the Delhi Excise Policy.

The searches were conducted at premises linked to liquor businessmen, distributors and supply chain networks in Nellore and some other cities in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NCR.

The first raid was carried out on September 6 at about 45 locations across the country.

The money laundering case investigated by the ED stems from a CBI FIR in which Manish Sisodia and some bureaucrats have been named as accused.

The CBI conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50) and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Also Read: ED raids 40 locations across India in Delhi Excise Policy scam case