ED seizes Rs 5,551 crore assets from Xiaomi Technology India under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday seized Rs 5,551.27 crore from the bank accounts of Xiaomi Technology India Private under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 in connection with the illegal outward remittances made by the company.

Earlier, the ED had summoned Manu Kumar Jain, the global vice president of Xiaomi for questioning in a probe linked to the contravention of the foreign exchange law. Allegations related to the violation of forex laws in the Indian arm of the Chinese company over the last few years are being investigated.

Jain, the former India head of Xiaomi, has been asked to furnish some financial documents linked to the company by appearing in person on Wednesday or sending it through an authorised representative.

Proceedings under the FEMA are civil in nature and the final penalty, post-adjudication, can be at least three times the amount contravened under the law.

Xiaomi and few other Chinese mobile manufacturing companies were raided by the Income Tax Department in December last year on charges of tax evasion.