ED seizes Rs 2.85 crore cash, 1.80 kg gold during raids at premises of Satyendar Jain, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday seized cash amounting to Rs 2.85 crore, 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from unexplained sources besides incriminating documents, and digital records during raids at the premises of arrested Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain and others.

The ED conducted raids against Jain as part of a money-laundering probe linked to an alleged hawala dealings case being conducted against him, officials had said. The raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and other locations, are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, they said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is acting against the Aam Aadmi Party.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him as part of the probe.

The probe found that "during 2015 and 2016, when Satyendar Kumar Jain was a public servant, the companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell (paper) companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through the hawala route". "These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi," the ED said. The named persons in the attachment order are associates and family members of Jain, officials had said.

The money laundering case against the AAP minister stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets. A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in December 2018 stating that the alleged disproportionate assets were valued at Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 percent more than his known sources of income, during 2015-17.

The Income Tax Department too had probed these transactions and had issued an order attaching "benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.