ED seizes properties worth Rs 41.64 crore in FEMA probe against Pune businessman, family

Pune-based businessman Poonawalla's name was reportedly found in the Panama Papers revelations related to offshore entities. The ED is currently probing a case of alleged misuse of the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) under FEMA provisions.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has seized 3 immovable properties worth Rs. 41.64 crores in a probe against Zavareh Soli Poonawalla and his family members. The estates located at Ceejay house in Worli in Mumbai have been attached under provisions of FEMA for alleged misuse of the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS) by the accused and his family members for reporting foreign exchange abroad.

Claiming that the accused's name was found in the Panama Papers revelations regarding offshore entities, ED contended that the accused used the maximum permissible limit for remitting foreign exchange, and from 2011-12 they remitted money abroad via misdeclarations under the pretext of 'family maintenance and self-maintenance'. However, ED's probe revealed that none of the family members of the accused were residing abroad or holding NRI status, and the entire funds remitted under LRS were invested into M/S Stallast Limited based in BVI.

The funds remitted by the accused were allegedly utilized by M/S Stallast Limited to purchase 4 properties in the United Kingdom, including apartments at Paddington in London.

Stating that multiple FEMA contraventions were seen in these transactions, ED further claimed that the accused and his family members wrongly claimed these investments as foreign portfolio investments though the foreign entity was completely controlled by them without due permission from the RBI as the foreign assets were not declared.

The accused continued to hold the foreign assets while avoiding mandatory declaration before the RBI. The equivalent value of properties held by the accused in India have been seized under the provisions of Section 37A of FEMA by the ED as per an order passed on 8th May 2023.