ED seizes over Rs 7 crore in Kolkata after raids against promoters of E-Nuggets

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named E-Nuggets and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan, the federal agency said in a statement.

The ED on Saturday said it has seized more than Rs 7 crore in cash after it conducted raids in Kolkata against the promoters of an alleged fraud mobile gaming app.

The searches were conducted at half-a-dozen locations of the gaming app named E-Nuggets and its promoter identified as Aamir Khan.

"So far, huge cash of more than Rs 7 crore has been found at the premises and counting of the amount is still under progress," the Enforcement Directorate said. The raid is a result of an FIR of the Kolkata Police filed against the company and its promoters in February 2021.

As per ED, during the initial period, the users were rewarded with commission and the balance in the wallet could be withdrawn easily. This gave confidence to more users which led to larger investments. After collecting a huge money from the users, suddenly the app stopped the withdrawal facility.

The agency is investigating if this app and its operators had links with other "Chinese controlled" apps that had been issuing loans at exorbitant rates to people.