English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

ED seizes assets worth over ₹205 crore from Chennai-based company in money-laundering case

ED seizes assets worth over ₹205 crore from Chennai-based company in money-laundering case

ED seizes assets worth over ₹205 crore from Chennai-based company in money-laundering case
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 26, 2022 7:30:38 PM IST (Published)

In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency issued a temporary order to seize the assets of MGM Maran, MGM Anand, and their company, Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, according to a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday announced  that it had attached assets worth more than Rs 205 crore belonging to a Chennai-based chemicals manufacturing company and its promoters, days after the Madras High Court refused to entertain the firm's plea against the action initiated by the central probe agency.

Recommended Articles

View All
How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

How Nothing went from a wannabe to something big in 2022

IST10 Min(s) Read

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

Year ender | The insurance behemoth LIC lists in 2022, now the hunt for growth continues

IST3 Min(s) Read

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read


In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency issued a temporary order to seize the assets of MGM Maran, MGM Anand, and their company, Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, according to a statement.
The associated assets are valued a total of Rs 205.36 crore.
Also read: Cheer up Kejriwal! The year 2022 was not that bad for Aam Aadmi Party
The Chennai Police's central crime branch initially began an investigation against Maran, a former chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMBL) in 2007, and in response, the ED registered a criminal complaint under several PMLA provisions. The police case was lodged on the basis of a complaint from a private bank.
The ED said that Maran, along with other directors and officials of the TMBL, "facilitated a deal for the sale of 23.6 percent shares of TMBL from Indian shareholders to unauthorised overseas persons."
"MGM Maran acquired undisclosed foreign investments of Rs 293.91 crore directly outside India during the same period. Such undisclosed investments were without the approval of RBI as well as from unexplained and highly dubious sources," it said.
According to the ED, MGM Maran renounced his Indian citizenship and gained a Cypriot citizenship in order to evade the purview of Indian laws.
Also read: ED questions Jharkhand Congress MLA in connection with cash haul case
"Not only that, it was also found that MGM Maran also started transferring his wealth from India to overseas in order to keep the same out of reach of the Indian law enforcement agencies in the garb of overseas direct investments from Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited," it said.
The corporation, as per the agency, filed a writ petition against the ED proceedings before the high court in October and, by making "misrepresentations" before the court, was successful in getting an interim halt on the proceedings.
"The ED, in its detailed counter-affidavit, explained the entire background and facts of the case and the Hon’ble Madras High Court on December 19 dismissed the writ petition and upheld that the company, by making false declaration, has induced the bank to deliver valuable foreign exchange and such remittance in the hands of the wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, situated outside India, would constitute proceeds of crime," it said.
As a result, according to the agency, it has attached assets including land and buildings in Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, Maran's entire shareholding (3.31 percent) in TMBL, which was recently listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and the combined shares of Maran and Anand in all noteworthy MGM Group companies in India.
Also read: ED freezes funds worth over Rs 51 crore in mobile apps money laundering case
(With inputs from PTI)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

enforcement directorate (ED)money-launderingPrevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Previous Article

Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed NHAI chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's Vice Chairman

Next Article

India resets food subsidy as Covid-induced free foodgrain scheme to end after 28 months