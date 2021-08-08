ED records statements 15 persons after searches at college linked to Anil Deshmukh

After conducting searches at a college here which is said to be controlled by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has so far recorded the statements of 15 persons, a police official said on Saturday.

An ED team from Mumbai conducted searches at the Nagpur Institute Of Technology (NIT) on Friday, reportedly as part of its money laundering probe against the NCP leader.

The Central agency also recorded the statements of seven persons on Friday and eight more on Saturday, the official said.

All these persons were linked to NIT and Sai Trading company, sources said.

The ED started its probe after the CBI registered a case against Deshmukh in connection with corruption allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021. Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April.