ED raids Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s homes — more on the jobs-for-cash case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the official residence of Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday, June 13, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to PTI, the raids were conducted at Balaji's office room at the Secretariat and his official residence in Chennai as well as his house in Karur district.

The report also mentioned that Balaji contended that he was not aware of what the sleuths were looking for at his premises and was "ready to extend full cooperation" to the investigating agency.

"With what intention they have come, what are they looking for, we will see. Let it get over," he told reporters.

Last month, Income Tax Department officials were allegedly attacked in Karur when they had gone to conduct searches at some premises associated with Balaji. Today, ED officials were accompanied by Central Paramilitary personnel.

Besides, ED officials also raided the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district. It is worth noting that TASMAC is the government agency that operates retail liquor stores in the state.

The Supreme Court last month allowed a police probe as well as the Enforcement Directorate investigation into the alleged cash-for-jobs scam involving Balaji.

A bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V Ramasubramanian observed, "Any let up on the part of the investigation officer in this regard will pave the way for this court to consider appointing a special investigation team in future.”

The case against V. Senthil Balaji involves allegations of a 2014 recruitment scam when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK-led state government.

The case against Balaji came up when one K. Arulmani filed a complaint against him in 2018. Arulmani had alleged that Balaji took bribes in order to hand out jobs when a notification for the recruitment of driver and conductor in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation was issued in 2014.