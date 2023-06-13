CNBC TV18
ED raids Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's homes — more on the jobs for cash case

ED raids Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s homes — more on the jobs-for-cash case

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 8:27:44 PM IST (Updated)

The case against V Senthil Balaji involves allegations of a 2014 recruitment scam when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK-led state government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the official residence of Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Electricity, Excise, and Prohibition V. Senthil Balaji on Tuesday, June 13, as part of a money laundering investigation linked to the cash-for-jobs scam.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). According to PTI, the raids were conducted at Balaji's office room at the Secretariat and his official residence in Chennai as well as his house in Karur district.


The report also mentioned that Balaji contended that he was not aware of what the sleuths were looking for at his premises and was "ready to extend full cooperation" to the investigating agency.

