ED raids premises linked to Tamil Nadu minister Ponmudy, his MP son in illegal mining case

The money laundering case pertains to the alleged irregularities during Ponmudy's tenure as the state mining and minerals minister in the previous DMK government (between 2007 and 2011).

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted raids at multiple premises of Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and his MP son Gautham Sigamani Pon in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining, sources told news agency PTI. ED officials searched the premises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids were undertaken at the premises of the father-son duo in Chennai and Ponmudy's stronghold of Villupuram, sources were quoted as saying.

The 72-year-old minister is a DMK MLA from the Tirukkoyilur assembly seat in Villupuram district, while his 49-year-old son Sigamani is a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Kallakurichi seat.

What is the case against the father-son duo

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR and chargesheet that alleged irregularities during Ponmudy's tenure as the state mining and minerals minister in the previous DMK government (between 2007 and 2011). There are allegations of violation of quarry licence conditions leading to "loss" of more than Rs 28 crore to the exchequer.

The state police had a filed a complaint to probe these charges of alleged corruption against the minister and those linked to him and the Madras High Court in June refused to stay the trial in this case after Sigamani approached it with a petition for relief.

The minister is accused of obtaining mining/quarry licences for his son and other family members and the licencees are alleged to have quarried red sand beyond the permissible limit.

The high court said that there were grounds to presume that the petitioner has committed the offence and hence the trial cannot be stopped.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reacts

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the minister will face this case legally, while adding that two cases against Ponmudi were recently dismissed. Stalin termed the raid a "diversion tactic against the Opposition meeting". The meeting of opposition leaders is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on Monday.

"The Governor is already doing election propaganda for us (DMK) and now ED is also doing election propaganda for us. This is making election work easy for us. This is usual and a drama done by them (BJP)," Stalin said.

(With inputs from PTI)