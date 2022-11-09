    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homeindia News

    ED raids Salarpuria Sattva group, freezes Rs 50 crore in Heera gold scam

    ED raids Salarpuria Sattva group, freezes Rs 50 crore in Heera gold scam

    ED raids Salarpuria Sattva group, freezes Rs 50 crore in Heera gold scam
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    The ED searches were conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 of the Heera group. According to ED, Salarpuria Sattva entered into a transaction with Heera and money has been routed to shell firms.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, November 9, said it has conducted search operations at the premises of Salarpuria Sattva group and frozen assets in the form of bank balances of Rs 49.99 crore lying in 316 bank accounts.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    Suryakumar Yadav's brand value strike rate mirrors his onfield exploits

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    Top factors working for the Indian economy and what's needed to give it a further push

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    HR tech startup Keka taps WestBridge for country's largest Series A SaaS funding

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    Hiring shrinks in IT, healthcare, Education as companies fear funding winter

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Also, the agency seized cash in the form of Indian currency of Rs 29 lakh approximately and foreign currencies (of multiple countries) for which the value is being ascertained.
    The searches were conducted in connection with an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 of the Heera group, which laundered money through layering and transferring the crime proceeds.
    According to ED, Salarpuria Sattva entered into a transaction with the Heera Group and money has been routed to shell firms.
    Heera is accused of duping investors after luring them to invest in gold saving schemes. The Heera group has 74 branches across the country and abroad and engaged 430 marketing agents in the branches to collect the deposits from investors.
    Also read: ED attaches assets worth Rs 10 crore of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides in money laundering case
    During the investigation of the money trail by ED, it was revealed that Rs 41 crore of crime proceeds have been layered and transferred to
    Bengaluru-based company Neelanchal Technocrats Pvt Ltd (part of Salarpuria Sattva group) and multiple other shell entities registered in Kolkata and Shillong under the instructions of promoters of  the group.
    The Salarpuria Sattva group is controlled by its promoter-director Bijay Kumar Aggarwal; and its group directors Pradeep Dhandhania and Ashwin Sancheti negotiated a real estate deal for a land parcel at Tolichowki, Hyderabad, and instructed transferring of crime proceeds to shell entities.
    Also read: MMTC gold scam: ED seizes over Rs 150 crore in cash, jewellery
    Various other shell entities were identified during the search. It was detected that these funds were re-routed back into the Salarpuria Sattva group companies through their group NBFC registered in Kolkata.
    On further questioning, the directors of Salarpuria group could not explain the business rationale of these transactions and reasons for layering the proceeds of crime through shell entities of Kolkata and Shillong.
    A search by the ED helped to unearth the crime proceeds and to gather pieces of evidence of money laundering. Further investigation into the case is under progress, the agency said.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    enforcement directorate (ED)scam

    Previous Article

    Adani Ports buys 49.4% stake in IOTL, is now India's 3rd-largest liquid storage company

    Next Article

    Good results expected from Bata India on a low base in September quarter

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng