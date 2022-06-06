ED raids Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's residence in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at the residence of arrested Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company. The raids, including that at the residential premises of Jain in Delhi and certain other locations, are being conducted as part of a "follow up" in the case, they said.

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him. The minister was taken into custody on May 30 under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said. He is under ED custody till June 9.

The money laundering case against Jain stems from an August 2017 FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets (DA).

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI in December 2018 stating that the alleged DA was to the tune of Rs 1.47 crore, about 217 percent more than his known sources of income, during 2015-17. The Income Tax Department had also probed these transactions and issued an order attaching "benami assets" allegedly linked to Jain.

With inputs from PTI