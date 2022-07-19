ED has arrested former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey in NSE illegal snooping case

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday arrested Sanjay Pandey, the former Mumbai police commissioner, who was accused of illegally tapping the phone calls of NSE employees via his firm, ISEC Securities, at the behest of former Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain, Ravi Varanasi and Mahesh Haldipur.

Pandey retired as Mumbai police commissioner on June 30.

In 2001, Pandey had started an IT audit firm, which got the contract to audit the co-location facility on behalf of the NSE. However, the firm did not flag any irregularities. Pandey and the firm came under the scanner for delibrate omission and commission.

Pandey is booked by both ED and CBI.

Pandey has been charged by the CBI with two felonies, an illegal snooping case, and violating auditing standards while inspecting two brokers.

ED, however, has arrested Pandey for illegal snooping. Sanjay Pandey is the first original arrest made by ED in the case. Prior to this, ED took custody of Chitra Ramkrishna.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed an FIR in the NSE manipulation case — also known as the NSE co-location case — in 2018. However, it was only this year that the agency started its investigation into the involvement of former CEO Chitra Ramkrishna and other officials.

