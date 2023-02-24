ED gets three days extension of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in a money laundering case

The Patiala House Court has extended the custody of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till Monday, February 27, in connection to a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Sources have revealed that co-accused Deepak Ramdani and jail officer DS Meena will also be interrogated together on the second day of the interrogation.

The Patiala House Court has extended the custody of conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar till Monday, February 27, in connection to a Rs 200 crore extortion case. The central investigation agency cited new evidence found in connection to the money laundering case as the reason for the extension.

Sources have revealed that co-accused Deepak Ramdani and jail officer DS Meena will also be interrogated together on the second day of the interrogation. The court has also extended Deepak Ramdani’s custody by five more days.

Also read | Who is serial conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

In a recent development, luxury items worth lakhs of rupees were found in Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. The jail authorities raided his cell and discovered Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs and two jeans worth Rs 80 thousand among other items.

The conman was reportedly alone in his cell at the time of the raid, and he can be seen sobbing in the CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral. The jail authorities have vowed to investigate and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage.

Chandrasekhar, also known as Balaji and Shekhar Reddy, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16 in connection to a money laundering case linked to the duping of former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife. The conman allegedly posed as Union home and law secretaries. This is the third money laundering case in which Chandrasekhar has been arrested.

The accused has at least 30 FIRs against him and has a history of impersonating high-ranking officials such as those from the Prime Minister’s Office, CBI officers, and even a Supreme Court judge, to extort money. He has conned more than 100 people across cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

In 2017, Chandrasekhar was arrested by Delhi Police in an alleged Rs 50-crore bribery deal when he attempted to give money to the election commission to get the AIADMK two leaves symbol for a faction of AIDMK. The Income Tax authorities seized luxury cars and a motorcycle, among other items, from his possession following investigations.

Most recently, Chandrasekhar made headlines for allegedly splurging his ill-gotten wealth on Bollywood actors and celebrities, including Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi.