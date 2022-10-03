ED cracks down on part-time job fraud with Chinese link, seizes Rs 5.85 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The ED raided 12 Bengaluru-based companies. Youngsters were cheated by some Chinese persons through a mobile app named Keepsharer, which collected money and then routed it to China via the crypto route.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, October 3, seized Rs 5.85 crore in raids on the 12 Bengaluru-based companies involved in a part-time job fraud case.

This comes after the agency initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of one FIR registered in South CEN Police Station, Bengaluru City, in the matter related to part-time job fraud.

Investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) revealed that gullible individuals, mostly young people, were cheated by some Chinese persons through a mobile app namely ‘Keepsharer,’ which promised them part-time jobs and collected money from them, the agency stated.

"These Chinese persons formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators (for translating Mandarin to English and vice versa), HR manager, and tele callers. They obtained the documents of Indian persons and opened bank accounts by using their documents," ED said.

The accused Chinese persons developed a mobile app called Keepsharer, and started its advertisement through WhatsApp and Telegram by offering part-time job opportunities to the youngsters. This app was linked with an investment app. For registration on this app, they collected money from them. Further, they collected money from the public also in the name of investment through this app," the ED said in a statement.

The ED said the youth were given the task of liking the videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. When the task was completed, they used to pay Rs 20 per video, which would be credited to the Keepsharer wallet.

For some time the money even got credited to their wallet, but later, the app was removed from the Play Store. Thus, the individuals were cheated of crores of rupees.

Crypto connection

The money collected through the scam was routed from the bank accounts of some Bengaluru-based companies and then converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to China-based crypto exchanges, ED said.

All the transactions were under the control of Chinese persons through phone and WhatsApp groups. As per the charge sheet filed by the police, out of 92 accused persons, six persons are citizens of China and Taiwan who were controlling the entire scam, ED added.

