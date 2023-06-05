ED cracks down on IREO, M3M groups: unearths diverted funds, luxury cars, valuables

During the meticulously executed search operation, the ED officials uncovered a web of alleged fund diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation activities by the two real estate entities.

In a major crackdown on financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations on Monday, June 1, 2023, at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to the prominent real estate developers, IREO Group and M3M Group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The ED seized an array of assets worth several crores as a result o the search operation. Among the items confiscated were 17 high-end luxury vehicles, boasting an acquisition value of approximately Rs. 60 crore.

In addition to the luxury vehicles, the ED also seized jewellery and bullion valued at Rs. 5.75 crore. Furthermore, a significant amount of cash, totaling Rs. 15 lakh, was also seized from the premises during the operation.

The investigators stumbled upon various incriminating documents, digital evidence, and meticulously maintained books of accounts that provided crucial leads in the ongoing probe.