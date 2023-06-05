ED cracks down on IREO, M3M groups: unearths diverted funds, luxury cars, valuables

During the meticulously executed search operation, the ED officials uncovered a web of alleged fund diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation activities by the two real estate entities.
In a major crackdown on financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations on Monday, June 1, 2023, at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to the prominent real estate developers, IREO Group and M3M Group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
During the meticulously executed search operation, the ED officials uncovered a web of alleged fund diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation activities by the two real estate entities.
The ED seized an array of assets worth several crores as a result o the search operation. Among the items confiscated were 17 high-end luxury vehicles, boasting an acquisition value of approximately Rs. 60 crore.
In addition to the luxury vehicles, the ED also seized jewellery and bullion valued at Rs. 5.75 crore. Furthermore, a significant amount of cash, totaling Rs. 15 lakh, was also seized from the premises during the operation.
The investigators stumbled upon various incriminating documents, digital evidence, and meticulously maintained books of accounts that provided crucial leads in the ongoing probe.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Extreme heat, floods and crop failures — here's why India should act soon against climate change
Jun 5, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read