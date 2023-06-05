CNBC TV18
ED cracks down on IREO, M3M groups: unearths diverted funds, luxury cars, valuables

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 5, 2023 11:25:04 PM IST (Published)

During the meticulously executed search operation, the ED officials uncovered a web of alleged fund diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation activities by the two real estate entities.


In a major crackdown on financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations on Monday, June 1, 2023, at seven locations in Delhi and Gurugram linked to the prominent real estate developers, IREO Group and M3M Group, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
During the meticulously executed search operation, the ED officials uncovered a web of alleged fund diversion, siphoning off, and misappropriation activities by the two real estate entities.
The ED seized an array of assets worth several crores as a result o the search operation. Among the items confiscated were 17 high-end luxury vehicles, boasting an acquisition value of approximately Rs. 60 crore.
X