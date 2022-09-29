ED conducts raids on nine Chinese controlled firms, freezes Rs 9.82 crores

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Earlier, about Rs 56 crore 49 lakh had already been frozen of the companies involved in this case. The ED recently seized 46 crores 67 lakh rupees in its raid on September 14 and is further investigating the case.

In a major action against China-backed companies, the Enforcement Directorate carried out search operations at many locations, freezing a sum of Rs 9 crore 82 lakh rupees in total.

The ED took over the case on October 8, 2021, last year and started its investigation under the Money Laundering Act. The case was first registered by Cyber ​​Crime Branch in Kohima.

The registered FIR had revealed about a mobile application - HPZ Token and several companies associated with it, which lured people into booking huge profits in exchange for investments in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Some companies against which the central agency took action are : Comein Network Technology Private Limited, Mobicred Technology Private Limited, Magic Data Technology Private Limited, Baitu Technology Private Limited, Aliyeye Network Technology India Pvt Ltd, Wecash Technology Private Limited, Larting Private Limited, Magic Bird Technology Private Limited and Acepearl Services Private Limited.

