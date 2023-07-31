ED attaches RJD chief Lalu Prasad, family's assets in money laundering case

According to sources, the agency has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach the properties. As of now, the exact number of assets and their value remains undisclosed.

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his family and others as part of its money laundering investigation in an alleged land-for-railway jobs scam, official sources said on Monday.

The ED has recorded statements from various individuals, including Prasad's wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their children, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav, and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months in this case.

The alleged scam is said to have taken place when Lalu Prasad served as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

According to the ED and the CBI, between 2004 and 2009, individuals were allegedly appointed to Group D positions in different zones of the Indian Railways. In return, these individuals transferred their land to Lalu Prasad's family members. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover further details surrounding the case.