ED attaches properties of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.45 crore in the case of Pushpak Bullion, one of the group companies of Pushpak Group.

The agency said, "These properties also include 11 residential flats in Neelambari project, Thane which belongs to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Ltd, owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar."

Shridhar Madhav Patankar is Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray's brother and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law.

In March 2017, ED had filed a case of money laundering against Pushpak Bullion and group companies. ED has already attached properties worth Rs 21.46 crore of Pushpak Bullion. These properties belong to Mahesh Patel, Chandrakant Patel, their family members, and companies controlled by them.

ED sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that Mahesh Patel had siphoned off and layered funds of Pushpak Group concern Pushpak Realty in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi.

Pushpak Realty Developer, in the garb of sale, transferred Rs 20.22 crore to the entities controlled by Nandkishore Chaturvedi after layering it through various connected/ unconnected entities.

Nandkishore Chaturvedi, via shell companies, transferred this money to Humsafar Dealer Private Ltd in the garb of extending unsecured loans in excess of Rs 30 crore to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiri Private Ltd.

The agency claims that the money siphoned off by Mahesh Patel in connivance with Nandkishore Chaturvedi was parked in the real estate projects by Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Private Ltd.

Many Maharashtra government leaders and their relatives are already under the scanner of central agencies/depts like ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department. ED has already arrested Maha Vikas Aghadi leader Nawab Malik. On March 8, the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the office and residential premises of a close aide of Aditya Thackeray.