0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub's funds in money laundering case

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.COM   IST (Published)
Mini

The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name.

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub's funds in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore belonging to journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with a money laundering probe. The investigation is linked to alleged diversion of donor funds for personal use, agency sources said on Thursday.
The agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach a fixed deposit and bank balances in her and her family's name.
The money laundering case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghaziabad Police (Uttar Pradesh) related to alleged irregularities in funds obtained by her from the public for charitable purposes.
Tags
Previous Article

PepsiCo logs double-digit volume growth in India in 2021

Next Article

Assembly elections: Uttar Pradesh records over 60% voter turnout in first phase polls

next story