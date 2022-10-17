ED attaches assets worth Rs 80 crore in money laundering case against BRS MP

By CNBC-TV18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 80.65 crore belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageshwar Rao and his family members.

In a press release, ED said this move pertains to an ongoing money laundering case against Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Ltd (MPL) and its director and promoters under the provisions of the PMLA Act 2002.

Rao is the promoter and director of the Madhucon group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by the company. ED has also sealed the registered office of the Madhucon Group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

The agency has identified and attached immovable assets of Rs 67.08 crore in Hyderabad, Khammam and Prakasam districts, and movable assets of Rs 13.57 crore including shareholding of Rao and his family members in Madhucon Projects, Madhucon Granites and other Madhucon group of companies, totalling to Rs 80.65 crore.

In July 2022, ED had provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon and its directors & promoters after conducting multiple searches and recording multiple statements of promoters, sub-contractors, bankers, engineers, forensic auditors, etc.

The ED investigation has revealed that the Madhucon Group promoters siphoned off the loan funds of this project by taking the entire EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) contract from its special purpose vehicle, and then taking huge mobilisation and material advances only to use it in their other projects.

Further, cash to the tune of Rs 75.50 crore was generated by paying money and then receiving it back through 6 shell entities (Usha Projects, Shree BR Visions, Sri Dharma Sastha Constructions, Sree Nagendra Constructions, Ragini Infrastructure and Varalakshmi Constructions) which were completely under the control of Rao and Nama Seethaiah.

These sub-contractors did no work, had no sufficient expertise, were based in AP/Telangana, whereas the project was in North India, and they took large advances from MPL from the loan funds and then paid back huge amounts to Madhucon Group on the pretext of using the equipments and labour of Madhucon Group. So the funds came back to the Madhucon Group, ED said.

ED has identified a direct diversion of Rs 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Ltd and further investigation is going on.

