Delhi liquor scam: ED attaches over Rs 52-crore assets owned by Manish Sisodia, others

The immovable properties seized by the ED include two properties owned by Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia. The movable assets include bank deposits of Sisodia of Rs 11.49 lakh, among others.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), as part of its ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 crore. The attached assets include immovable properties valued at Rs 7.29 crore and movable assets worth Rs 44.29 crore.

The immovable properties seized as part of the attachment consist of two properties owned by Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia, land/flat registered under Rajesh Joshi/Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, and the land/flat belonging to Gautam Malhotra.

The movable assets include bank deposits of Manish Sisodia (Rs 11.49 lakh) and Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd (Rs 16.45 crore), among others.

This latest provisional attachment order follows the initial order that was issued earlier, which attached immovable/movable properties worth Rs. 76.54 crore belonging to Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai, and others.

With this recent attachment, the total value of assets attached in the case has now reached Rs 128.78 crore. The investigation has revealed that the proceeds of crime involved in this case amount to at least Rs 1,934 crore. So far, the ED has arrested 12 individuals in connection with the case and has filed five prosecution complaints.