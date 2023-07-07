Delhi liquor scam: ED attaches over Rs 52-crore assets owned by Manish Sisodia, others

The immovable properties seized by the ED include two properties owned by Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia. The movable assets include bank deposits of Sisodia of Rs 11.49 lakh, among others.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), as part of its ongoing investigation into the Delhi liquor scam, has provisionally attached assets worth Rs. 52.24 crore. The attached assets include immovable properties valued at Rs 7.29 crore and movable assets worth Rs 44.29 crore.

The immovable properties seized as part of the attachment consist of two properties owned by Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia, land/flat registered under Rajesh Joshi/Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, and the land/flat belonging to Gautam Malhotra.