Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • ED arrests NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case

    ED arrests NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 purchase of a land plot in Pune, officials said on Wednesday. They said Chaudhary was arrested on Tuesday night after he was questioned at length in the case at the office of the central investigative agency in south Mumbai.

    ED arrests NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case
    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested NCP leader Eknath Khadse's son-in-law Girish Chaudhary in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2016 purchase of a land plot in Pune, officials said on Wednesday. They said Chaudhary was arrested on Tuesday night after he was questioned at length in the case at the office of the central investigative agency in south Mumbai.
    The officials alleged that Chaudhary was not cooperative during the questioning. He is expected to be produced before a special court that tries cases registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
    Khadse, 68, had left the BJP to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of former Maharashtra chief minister Sharad Pawar last year. He was questioned in the case by the ED early this year.
    Khadse, 68, had resigned from the then Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra cabinet in 2016 after facing allegations regarding the same land deal. It was alleged that he misused his official powers to facilitate the purchase of government land of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) by his family in the Bhosari area of Pune.
    He denied any wrongdoing, saying that the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, as well as the Income Tax department, had given him a clean chit in the matter.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Mehul Choksi moves Dominica high court to quash proceedings against him

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL816.70 13.40 1.67
    Bajaj Finserv12,258.95 168.15 1.39
    HDFC2,530.05 33.65 1.35
    Gland3,445.55 43.55 1.28
    Asian Paints3,039.90 37.40 1.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC2,530.10 36.80 1.48
    Bajaj Finserv12,250.00 155.55 1.29
    Asian Paints3,038.55 34.75 1.16
    ITC204.15 1.60 0.79
    Sun Pharma677.70 4.45 0.66

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.66000.11750.16
    Euro-Rupee88.25600.08500.10
    Pound-Rupee103.03800.11500.11
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67540.00170.25
    View More