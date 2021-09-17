Economically weaker households switch to kerosene stoves as govt pulls back LPG subsidies

A month ago, cooking gas prices were hiked for the third time in just two months and now cost upwards of Rs 884 per cylinder.

A month ago, cooking gas prices were hiked for the third time in just two months and now cost upwards of Rs 884 per cylinder. CNBC-TV18's Jude Sannith reports that the government's decision to roll back LPG subsidies has hit wallets hard, especially in economically weaker homes.

Some of these households have made the rather difficult decision to stop buying LPG cylinders and switch to kerosene stoves and wood fires because saving those few hundred rupees could be the difference between putting food on the table and going hungry.

Many families have seen kerosene-based stoves return to their kitchens and even though the money they save by switching from LPG to kerosene, which costs Rs 80 a litre, is negligible, the switch comes with a practical benefit.

Even the lower-middle class has been hit by the rise in LPG prices. 35-year-old cab driver Manikandan said he cannot afford LPG to feed his family of four. The family has already pawned jewellery to pay school fees and medical bills and unless subsidies are brought back soon, the future looks bleak.

However, the chances of a rollback in LPG prices are looking slim and people in Chennai are hoping that Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will keep his election promise of providing a basic monthly income of Rs 1,000 to every homemaker.

