EC to explore remote voting by migrant workers with eye on 2024 elections

To address issues of participation of migrant voters in the upcoming elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on June 7 has decided to set up a committee to explore the possibility of remote voting, starting possibly on a pilot basis.

After receiving the report from the committee, the ECI will hold wider consultations with all the stakeholders, including political parties and voters. This comes after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar's visit to some of the farthest polling stations — on foot — in village Dumak and village Kalgoth in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

During the interactions, the CEC was informed that about 20-25 percent of registered voters are unable to cast their vote in their constituencies as they have moved out of their village/state broadly on account of their jobs or educational pursuits.

Last year, former chief election commissioner Sunil Arora said a 'remote voting' facility — enabling persons who cannot be at their polling booths on election day to exercise their franchise from a remote location — may be offered in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also, the commission said it will home-deliver EPIC cards to newly-enrolled first-time voters and special voter education and electoral participation awareness campaigns would be undertaken for young voters.

All central and state government departments, including the central and state PSUs and corporate entities with 500-plus employees, shall appoint a nodal officer to ascertain leave availing by non-voting employees, the ECI said.