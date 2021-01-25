EC launches digital voter ID card; here's how to download it

In order to mark its anniversary, the Election Commission of India on Monday launched the digital/electronic version of the voter identity card under its Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) program.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past few years, January 25 is being observed as ‘National Voters’ Day.

According to EC, voters in India can make use of this new digital option for the five upcoming state elections - Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

The e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities such as a digital locker and can be printed in PDF format. This is in addition to PCV EPIC being issued for fresh registration, the EC said.

All general voters who have valid EPIC number are eligible to download it. All new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 (i.e. those who applied during November-December 2020) and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get an SMS and may download e-EPIC till January 2021, the EC added.

Other general electors may download e-EPIC from Feb 1, 2021, onwards. They will, however, not get any SMS, according to EC.

Voters can download e-EPIC from voter portal -- voterportal.eci.gov.in -- or voter helpline mobile app or NVSP -- nvsp.in.

Here are the steps to download e-EPIC from the voter portal:

Step 1: Log in. From the menu, click on 'Download e-EPIC'

Step 2: Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

Step 3: Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number (if the mobile number is registered with Eroll)

Step 4: Click on 'Download e-EPIC'

Step 5: If the mobile number is not registered in Eroll, click on e-KYC to complete the KYC

Step 6: Pass the 'Face liveness' verification

Step 7: Update the mobile number to complete KYC. Download e-EPIC

In case a voter has lost EPIC, he/she can search name in an electoral roll from voterportal.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.in, note the EPIC number and then download e-EPIC.