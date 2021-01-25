India EC launches digital voter ID card; here's how to download it Updated : January 25, 2021 03:16 PM IST The Election Commission of India on Monday launched the digital/electronic version of the voter identity card under its Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card (e-EPIC) program. The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply