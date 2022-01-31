EC eases COVID norms for public meets, door-to-door campaigns; roadshow ban to stay till Feb 11

The Election Commission (EC) on January 31 eased some of the COVID-19 restrictions in the five poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. While the ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies and processions will continue till February 11, the norms for door-to-door campaigning and physical public meetings for all phases have been relaxed.

Among the new set of relaxations, the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigning has been raised from 10 people to 20, excluding security personnel, while a maximum of 1,000 people can attend physical public meetings.

The poll panel also allowed a maximum of 500 persons to attend indoor meetings from the present 300. It said during a virtual review meeting, all state chief secretaries informed the EC about reports of COVID infections either plateauing out or tapering as on date. They also said the positivity rate is coming down and hospitalisation numbers are also registering a declining trend.

"The state officers, however, said that COVID protocol precautions need to be continued to be observed so that no undue spurt takes place due to intense public contact because of heightened political activity," the Election Commission said in a statement.

Inputs from the Union Health Secretary were also taken. The EC said after a comprehensive review of the present COVID situation in the poll-bound states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, it has been decided that no roadshows, padyatras, and cycle, bike or vehicle rallies and processions will be allowed till February 11.

The Commission also decided to allow physical public meetings of political parties or contesting candidates in designated open spaces with a maximum of 1,000 people, instead of existing 500 people, or 50 percent of the capacity of the ground, or the prescribed limit set by state disaster management authorities, whichever number is lesser, from February 1 "for all phases."

While Uttar Pradesh will have polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, Manipur will have polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand and Goa will have single-phase polling on February 14. Punjab too will have a single-phase election on February 20.

"The Commission has now granted relaxation for the political parties to the extent that indoor meetings of a maximum of 500 persons (instead of existing 300 persons) or 50 percent of the capacity of the hall or the prescribed limit set by SDMA is allowed," it said. The EC statement said all remaining restrictions, which were part of the revised broad guidelines for conduct of elections issued on January 8, will continue to operate.