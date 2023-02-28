Earthquakes strike Manipur's Noney and Meghalaya's Tura

While the earthquake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km in Manipur, tremors were felt in Meghalaya's Tura around 7 am on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur, followed by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Meghalaya in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

While the quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km in Manipur, tremors were felt in Meghalaya's Tura around 7 am on Tuesday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.

In another tweet around 7:15 am, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya,"

Earlier on Tuesday, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said. Tremors of 4.3 magnitude was also felt in Tajikistan.