English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsEarthquakes strike Manipur's Noney and Meghalaya's Tura

Earthquakes strike Manipur's Noney and Meghalaya's Tura

Earthquakes strike Manipur's Noney and Meghalaya's Tura
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 28, 2023 7:37:45 AM IST (Published)

While the earthquake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km in Manipur, tremors were felt in Meghalaya's Tura around 7 am on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur, followed by a 3.7 magnitude earthquake in Meghalaya in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Recommended Articles

View All
Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Northeastern Exit Polls: Here's why Meghalaya looks unpredictable while Nagaland and Tripura comes a sure shot for BJP

Feb 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


While the quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km in Manipur, tremors were felt in Meghalaya's Tura around 7 am on Tuesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India," the NCS said in a tweet.
In another tweet around 7:15 am, the NCS said: "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 06:57:18 IST, Lat: 26.04 & Long: 90.11, Depth: 29 Km ,Location: 59km N of Tura, Meghalaya,"
Earlier on Tuesday, a 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 04:05:22 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.94, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," the NCS said. Tremors of 4.3 magnitude was also felt in Tajikistan.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

EarthquakeManipurMeghalaya

Previous Article

Gujarat: Fire in Valsad pharma company kills 2, injures another 2

Next Article

How geopolitical & other factors changed the course for Indian bananas & apples

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X