Earthquake hits Doda in J-K, tremors felt in parts of North India and Pakistan

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 2:28:28 PM IST (Updated)

An official said the tremors "might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas" on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Doda in Jammu and Kahsmir around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Mild tremors were felt in parts of North India and Pakistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology said.
OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology, said the tremors "might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock."
A local from Srinagar said, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."Another local said the tremors were quite strong. "We too rushed out..."
First Published: Jun 13, 2023 1:42 PM IST
