CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsEarthquake hits Doda in J K, tremors felt in parts of North India and Pakistan

Earthquake hits Doda in J-K, tremors felt in parts of North India and Pakistan

Earthquake hits Doda in J-K, tremors felt in parts of North India and Pakistan
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 13, 2023 2:28:28 PM IST (Updated)

An official said the tremors "might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas" on Tuesday.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit Doda in Jammu and Kahsmir around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Mild tremors were felt in parts of North India and Pakistan. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km ,Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Center for Seismology said.
OP Mishra, Director, National Center for Seismology, said the tremors "might have been felt in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Punjab and all adjoining areas. Maybe the aftershock will be of lesser magnitude than the main shock."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X