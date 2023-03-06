Earthquake of magnitude 5 strikes Nicobar islands region

An hour after this, another earthquake hit Pakistan, tremors of which were felt in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan in India.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted the Nicobar islands region around 5 am on Monday, said the National Center for Seismology. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nicobar islands region." it tweeted.
An hour after this, another earthquake hit Pakistan, tremors of which were felt in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan in India. The magnitude of this earthquake was 4.3. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 06:32:00 IST, Lat: 26.09 & Long: 68.37, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: 431km N of Dwarka, Gujarat," the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
On Sunday, three back-to-back struck Uttarkashi. Earthquakes 2.5-magnitude earthquake followed by two consecutive tremors shook Uttarkashi in the early hours of Sunday, a district disaster mamagement official said.
The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 12.45 am, was in Siror forest in Bhatwari area of the district, the district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal said. The two other tremors followed soon but were too mild to be recorded locally, the official was quoted by PTI as saying.
Many residents were awakened by the quake as kitchen utensils began falling on the ground and window panes and doors began to rattle, forcing them to run out of their homes in panic, Patwal said.
They spent almost the entire night outside their homes in fear, he said.
However, there was no report of any damage to life and property from anywhere in the district, Patwal said.
