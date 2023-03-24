Earthquake felt in Chhattisgarh, Manipur today

While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake struck parts of Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday. While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had struck Manipur around 8 pm on Thursday.

Amid frequent earthquakes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday organised a mock drill on earthquake readiness across all districts of the national capital, officials said.