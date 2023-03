Earthquake felt in Chhattisgarh, Manipur today

While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake struck parts of Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday. While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/FvXdeqwrZl — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023