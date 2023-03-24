Earthquake felt in Chhattisgarh, Manipur today

While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology.
Earthquake struck parts of Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday. While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Withering Weather: Experts see erratic rains to spell higher food prices and tougher inflation ahead
Mar 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding Finance Bill proposals for debt funds: What remains and what changes
Mar 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
World TB Day: These key challenges could certainly fail India's TB elimination goal
Mar 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/FvXdeqwrZl— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had struck Manipur around 8 pm on Thursday.
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!