Earthquake felt in Chhattisgarh, Manipur today

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 24, 2023 1:11:43 PM IST (Updated)

While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake struck parts of Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday. While earthquake of magnitude of 3.9 on Richter scale hit Manipur and Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, according to the National Center for Seismology. Tremors were also felt in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, ANI reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 had struck Manipur around 8 pm on Thursday.
First Published: Mar 24, 2023 12:49 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh Manipur

