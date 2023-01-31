Earthquake of 4.9 magnitude strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Andaman Sea on Tuesday. No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) tweeted that the earthquake took place around 12:15 am. It had a depth of 77 km, the NCS said.

The earthquake's epicentre was at latitude 12.60 and longitude 93.42.

Per the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake took place 99 km ENE of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Earlier on January 24, parts of Delhi and the National Capital region reported feeling strong tremors which lasted for at least 15 seconds as people rushed out of their homes and offices. The epicentre of that earthquake was Nepal, per the NCS.

Yesterday, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit the Kutch district of Gujarat. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, district authorities said.

In July 2022, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded a whopping 22 earthquakes in 24 hours ranging in magnitude from 3.8 to 5.0.